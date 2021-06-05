MILITARY NOTES: Fredericksburg native serves as senior medical officer in North African Maritime Exercise Phoenix Express

Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Libya, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Spain and the United States operated together to increase regional cooperation and enhance efforts to promote safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea and territorial waters of the participating North African nations.

“It has been an honor to represent the U.S. Navy in our medical knowledge exchanges with our partner nations,” added Polk. “This exercise has highlighted the similar objectives and goals of our partner nations, and has brought us together in the shared mission of global maritime security.”