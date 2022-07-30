Rear Adm. Michael Johnston (center), commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District in Cleveland, Ohio, presides over a change of command at Coast Guard Air Station Detroit in June. Capt. Mark Lay (left), outgoing commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, and Cmdr. Andrew Clayton (right), commanding officer of Air Station Detroit, exchange salutes. During the ceremony, Lay transferred command of Air Station Detroit to Clayton. Clayton is from Fredericksburg and a 1999 graduate of Courtland High School.
MILITARY NOTES: Fredericksburg native takes command in Michigan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Matthew Meyer, an incoming senior at Stafford High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C., area.
The Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center hosted a Signing Day celebration for students entering the workforce upon graduation.
Caroline Moose Lodge 2610 sponsors Caroline Middle School Eagles football team.
The Woman's Club of Fredericksburg has installed officers for its 2022–2024 term.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging's Mobility Options Travel Training program selected for Virginia Transit Association's 2022 Outstanding Community Program Award
Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging's Mobility Options Travel Training program was selected for Virginia Transit Association's 2022 Outstanding Community Program Award.
Members of The Community Foundation’s Youth in Philanthropy program will award a $10,000 grant to a promising and impactful nonprofit program that supports youth, involves youth in its implementation or is led by young people.
The Rappahannock Choral Society, an audition-only chorus in the Fredericksburg region, is seeking applications for the position of conductor/music/artistic director beginning with the 2022–2023 season.
State fair competition guides with entry deadlines, registration instructions and category descriptions for culinary and creative arts and horticulture entries are online at StateFairVa.org.
SHRED DAY EVENT BENEFITS FOOD BANK