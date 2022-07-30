 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILITARY NOTES: Fredericksburg native takes command in Michigan

MILITARY NOTES: Fredericksburg native takes command in Michigan

Cmdr. Andrew Clayton of Fredericksburg, right, is the new commanding officer at Coast Guard Air Station Detroit.

 U.S. Air National Guard photo by Terry L. Atwell

Rear Adm. Michael Johnston (center), commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District in Cleveland, Ohio, presides over a change of command at Coast Guard Air Station Detroit in June. Capt. Mark Lay (left), outgoing commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Detroit, and Cmdr. Andrew Clayton (right), commanding officer of Air Station Detroit, exchange salutes. During the ceremony, Lay transferred command of Air Station Detroit to Clayton. Clayton is from Fredericksburg and a 1999 graduate of Courtland High School.

