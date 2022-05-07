MILITARY NOTES: Local Marine trains at Okinawa, Japan

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Ryan Davis, a combat engineer with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division, emplaces an M18 Claymore mine during a live-fire range on Okinawa, Japan. Marines rehearsed combined arms tactics to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. The battalion is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. Davis is a native of Amissville.