MILITARY NOTES>> Marines and Sailors conduct ship to shore logistics exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin King, a field radio operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, establishes communications during an amphibious landing exercise at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan. Marines and Sailors familiarized themselves with amphibious ship-to-shore landing procedures in preparation for future operations. The unit, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations in the Indo-Pacific area. King is a Fredericksburg native.