MILITARY NOTES: Marines focus on marksmanship during deployment

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Giovanni Demuth and Lance Cpl. Hunter Anderson, both scout snipers with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, review ballistics factors before a sniper range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Anderson is a native of Stafford County.
Cpl. Noah Fellinger, a scout sniper with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, engages a target during a sniper range at Camp Hansen. Fellinger is a native of Fredericksburg.
This training enhanced the Marines’ long-range precision marksmanship capabilities. The unit is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program.