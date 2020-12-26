 Skip to main content
MILITARY NOTES: Marines participate at Fuji Viper exercise
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jake Belcher

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jake Belcher, of Culpeper County, reloads an M27 infantry automatic rifle in a live-fire exercise at Camp Fuji, Japan, on Dec. 10.

 U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jake Belcher, an infantry rifleman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, reloads an M27 infantry automatic rifle in a live-fire squad attack range during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, on Dec. 10. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines demonstrated proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics through a series of distributed lethality exercises. Belcher is a native of Culpeper County.

