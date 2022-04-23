 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILITARY NOTES: Massaponax graduates serve together in Iraq

Massaponax High School graduates in Virginia National Guard unit

Massaponax High School graduates Sgt. 1st Class David Jones, 1st Lt. Matthew Hovey and 1st Lt. Matthew Oermann are currently deployed to Iraq.

A Virginia National Guard unit currently deployed to Iraq coincidentally has three graduates of Massaponax High School. Sgt. 1st Class David Jones, class of 2004, 1st Lt. Matthew Hovey, class of 2008, and 1st Lt. Matthew Oermann, class of 2011, are pictured left to right. Currently deployed with the 1-111th Field Artillery Regiment based out of Norfolk, they all grew up in Fredericksburg.

