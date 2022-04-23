A Virginia National Guard unit currently deployed to Iraq coincidentally has three graduates of Massaponax High School. Sgt. 1st Class David Jones, class of 2004, 1st Lt. Matthew Hovey, class of 2008, and 1st Lt. Matthew Oermann, class of 2011, are pictured left to right. Currently deployed with the 1-111th Field Artillery Regiment based out of Norfolk, they all grew up in Fredericksburg.
Just In
MILITARY NOTES: Massaponax graduates serve together in Iraq
Related to this story
Most Popular
Petty Officer 1st Class Lowell Wilson, a native of Stafford County, serves the U.S. Navy at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest operating out of San Diego, California.
A $250,000 donation in honor of the late Kitty and Douglas E. Quarles Jr. will support Early College programs at Germanna Community College.
The Solarize Virginia program launches in the city of Fredericksburg. Through June 30, homeowners and businesses can sign up to receive a free solar satellite assessment and gain access to discounted prices and vetted installers.
In March 2021, six Virginia Heritage neighbors got together via driveway happy hour and launched a charity challenge.
Members of American Legion Post 320 and Scout Pack 320, which is sponsored by the Post, participated in the annual Spotsylvania Clean Up Day held in March.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Members of King George High School DECA joined 2,700 high school business, finance, hospitality and marketing students at the State Leadership Conference held in March in Virginia Beach.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative joined other local businesses and organizations to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg's Bowl for Kids’ Sake event.
OMICRON DELTA KAPPA
Sgt. Patrick Krueger recently returned from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East.