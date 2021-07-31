 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MILITARY NOTES: McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin
0 comments

MILITARY NOTES: McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MILITARY NOTES: McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Curran awards Lt. j.g. Webster McClure of Stafford County the Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin.

 Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel / U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Curran, Fleet Supply, Logistics and Ordnance, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa/Sixth Fleet, awards Lt. j.g. Webster McClure of Stafford County the Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagle Scout
Announcements

Eagle Scout

Cole Mason Sedgwick of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert