MILITARY NOTES: McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Curran, Fleet Supply, Logistics and Ordnance, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa/Sixth Fleet, awards Lt. j.g. Webster McClure of Stafford County the Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.