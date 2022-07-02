 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILITARY NOTES: Navy celebrates Fleet Week

Musician 3rd Class Erin Paxton

Musician 3rd Class Erin Paxton, from Locust Grove, Va., assigned to 32nd Street Brass Band, performs a medley of songs with a saxophone at Downtown Disney for LA Fleet Week 22, May 29.

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson / Released

Musician 3rd Class Erin Paxton from Locust Grove, assigned to 32nd Street Brass Band, performs a medley of songs with a saxophone at Downtown Disney for LA Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

