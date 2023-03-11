U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. John Kelley, an air support control officer with Marine Air Support Squadron 3, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, shoots an M1014 shotgun at Camp Pendleton, California. The Benelli M4 Super 90, designated M1014, is an Italian-made, semi-automatic, gas operated 12-gauge shotgun using the similar automatic regulating gas operating technology as the M16 service rifle. Marines conduct ranges to gain familiarization and maintain proficiency with organic weapons systems. Kelley is a Quantico native.
Military notes: Quantico native hits the range
