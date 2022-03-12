 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILITARY NOTES: Sailors bake up taste of home

Seaman Nathaniel Alpin - USS Tripoli

Seaman Nathaniel Alpin of Fredericksburg serves aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli.

 Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maci Sternod / U.S. Navy

Seaman Nathaniel Alpin of Fredericksburg pulls a tray of cookies off of a cooling rack in the galley aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego, Calif.

