 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Military notes: Serving aboard USS Harry S. Truman

  • 0

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Sierra Rodriquez from Culpeper County grinds the deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port at Naval Station Norfolk.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert