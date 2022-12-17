Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Sierra Rodriquez from Culpeper County grinds the deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port at Naval Station Norfolk.
Military notes: Serving aboard USS Harry S. Truman
Related to this story
Most Popular
Washington-Lewis Chapter, NSDAR presents Historic Preservation Recognition Award to Friends of Wilderness Battlefield
The Washington–Lewis Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented the Historic Preservation Recognition Award to the Friends of Wilderness Battlefield for its outstanding work on creating the hospital room exhibit at Ellwood.
Crown Jewelers is partnering with the Spotsylvania Lions Club in offering the 2022 Official White House Ornament.
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company will host its annual visit from Santa Claus Dec. 16–18.
Sue Smith spoke to Rappahannock Rotary of Fredericksburg about her experience at the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand as a professional student graduating in Peace and Conflict Resolution.
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will host its second annual Turkeys & Toys distribution as a drive-through event on Saturday in the parking lot of Virginia Credit Union Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Massaponax DECA students held a “Can Do” Food Drive in celebration of Virginia DECA Day.
By midday Sunday, when all those waiting had received treatment, 211 people had received more than $100,000 in free medical, dental and vision services.
Bill payment assistance available
The local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. has inducted 13 new members into the Fredericksburg graduate chapter, Alpha Alpha Alpha Zeta.
Early Childhood Centers