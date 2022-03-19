MILITARY NOTES: Spotsy native serves aboard USS Harry S. Truman in Ionian Sea

Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Debon Arana (left) of Cocoa, Fla., and Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Alexander Lockwood of Spotsylvania County use a wrench to tighten a pipe aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.