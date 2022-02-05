MILITARY NOTES: Stafford native successfully completes Navy tour; commemorated by change of command of ceremony

Capt. Steven Faulk, commander, Undersea Surveillance was the guest speaker at the ceremony. “Patrick was able to deploy a SURTASS [Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System] crew for nine months, completely shattering records for longevity and performance, all the while ensuring watches were manned, Sailors were safe, ships and Sailors were at sea, our partnership with our Canadian ally alive and strong, and always keeping our ears in the water,” said Faulk. “Our adversaries had no sanctuary with Cmdr. Havel leading NOPF Whidbey Island.”