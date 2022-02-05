 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILITARY NOTES: Stafford native successfully completes Navy tour; commemorated by change of command of ceremony
Cmdr. Patrick Havel of Stafford gives remarks during a change of command ceremony for Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island, in Oak Harbor, Wash., Jan. 13.

 Lt. Mark Mulka / U.S. Navy

Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island conducted a change of command and retirement ceremony in Oak Harbor, Wash., on Jan. 13. Cmdr. Jonathan Nelson relieved Cmdr. Patrick Havel of Stafford County as commanding officer during the ceremony.

Havel received the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his distinguished naval service and commitment to the Integrated Undersea Surveillance System mission.

Capt. Steven Faulk, commander, Undersea Surveillance was the guest speaker at the ceremony. “Patrick was able to deploy a SURTASS [Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System] crew for nine months, completely shattering records for longevity and performance, all the while ensuring watches were manned, Sailors were safe, ships and Sailors were at sea, our partnership with our Canadian ally alive and strong, and always keeping our ears in the water,” said Faulk. “Our adversaries had no sanctuary with Cmdr. Havel leading NOPF Whidbey Island.”

