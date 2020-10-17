 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MILITARY NOTES: Working together to keep the peace
0 comments

MILITARY NOTES: Working together to keep the peace

  • 0
MILITARY NOTES: Working together to keep the peace

U.S. Marine 1st Sgt. Ryan McCrary of Fredericksburg gives orders during a rehearsal for mechanized operations aboard the USS Germantown.

 Sgt. Danny Gonzalez / U.S. MARINE CORPS

U.S. Marine 1st Sgt. Ryan McCrary, a company first sergeant with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Fredericksburg, gives orders during a rehearsal for mechanized operations aboard dock landing ship USS Germantown. Germantown is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo–Pacific region.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert