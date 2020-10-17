MILITARY NOTES: Working together to keep the peace

U.S. Marine 1st Sgt. Ryan McCrary, a company first sergeant with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Fredericksburg, gives orders during a rehearsal for mechanized operations aboard dock landing ship USS Germantown. Germantown is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo–Pacific region.