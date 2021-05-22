 Skip to main content
Military notes
Military notes

Jacob Robinson has been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during a special ceremony at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center.

Robinson was an Army ROTC cadet in the Blue Mountain Battalion based at Dickinson College. He is the son of Michael and Deborah Robinson of Fredericksburg.

Aiden Yoon of Fredericksburg and assigned to the Company C, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, New York Army National Guard, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on April 19.

