 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Military notes

  • 0

Miriam Castillocerda of Stafford County has received a promotion to the rank of master sergeant. Castillocerda is assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SALUTE: Service is family tradition

SALUTE: Service is family tradition

Retired Navy Radioman 2nd Class Robert Morrison is pictured with his grandchildren at the Air Force Academy graduation of granddaughter 2nd Lt. Erin Morrison.

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the viral 'shy girl' workout?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert