Military notes

Miriam Castillocerda of Stafford County has received a promotion to the rank of master sergeant. Castillocerda is assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters.
More than 50 members of Mary Washington ElderStudy gathered to kick off the fall semester.
Retired Navy Radioman 2nd Class Robert Morrison is pictured with his grandchildren at the Air Force Academy graduation of granddaughter 2nd Lt. Erin Morrison.
Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg recently donated a 2003 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck to Porchlight Animal Sanctuary to help with important chores, including hauling bedding, hay, building supplies and feed to the property as well as moving large objects like branches and rock dust around the property itself.
Petty Officer 1st Class Sheyanne Barnett, a native of Stafford County, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Maritime Security Squadron 10 in support of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.
Stafford Rotary Club recently welcomed Dr. Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College, as guest speaker.
Aquia Harbour Host Lions President Joe Miller and Treasurer Christ Scott recently presented a donation to support Empowerhouse, the domestic violence shelter, after the devastating fire at the shelter.
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania educators invited to apply for grant funding from The Community Foundation
This grant cycle, three funds will collectively award $27,000 to Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County educators.
Germanna's Tiffany Ray one of 31 selected for prestigious program developing next generation of community college leaders
Dr. Tiffany Ray, Germanna Community College Vice President of Student Services and Equity Advancement, is one of 31 leaders selected for the 2022–23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.