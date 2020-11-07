MILITARY: NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity change of command highlights teamwork and ‘war winning capability’ for the fleet

While speaking to Sailors, employees and guests on-site as well as those watching via a live broadcast, Oravec said that Dam Neck’s ability to maintain direct support to both the fleet and to program sponsors, especially in light of COVID-19 challenges, were nothing short of outstanding.

Once Aiena read his orders and assumed command of NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity, he addressed the audience, including his predecessor. “Your dedication to the Dam Neck mission and team is clear, both in your words and in your actions. I will strive to take as good a care of your team as you have done. As you depart, please know we will build upon the solid foundation you have laid,” Aiena told Oravec.