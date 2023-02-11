Military officers host president of Marine Corps Association

The Potomac Chapter, Military Officers Association of America, held its monthly general membership meeting and luncheon at the Hopyard Farm clubhouse in King George County. Retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Charles Chiarotti was guest speaker.

Chiarotti is the president and CEO of the Marine Corps Association, which was established in 1913. His dynamic presentation focused on the Marine Corps’ ongoing efforts aimed at future force design and modernization, which is necessary to support the changing national security and defense strategies that will address the future threat environment. Chiarotti also swore in Potomac Chapter officers for 2023.

Chiarotti, left, is pictured with retired Navy Rear Admiral John Sigler, president of the Potomac Chapter, MOAA.