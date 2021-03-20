 Skip to main content
MILITARY: Stafford native returns from 11-month deployment aboard USS Nimitz
MILITARY: Stafford native returns from 11-month deployment aboard USS Nimitz

Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Diaz

Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Diaz, a Mountain View High School graduate, aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

A 2016 Mountain View High School graduate and Stafford County native recently returned to Bremerton, Wash., marking the end of an 11-month deployment aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz .

Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Diaz is a cryptologic technician (technical) aboard the carrier. As a cryptologic technician, Diaz is responsible for monitoring the ship’s anti-ship missile defense system.

“My favorite part of the job is classifying threat level of ships and working in well air-conditioned spaces,” said Diaz.

“My proudest accomplishment on deployment is going from the rank of seaman to petty officer second class in less than a year,” said Diaz.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Diaz, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Diaz is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My father was a Marine in Operation Iraqi Freedom,” said Diaz.

“I joined the Navy to travel and create new options for the future,” he added. .

