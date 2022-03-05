Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Damian Lopez of Stafford County (left) and Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class James Ragsdale of Pennsauken, N.J., both assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 72, dismantle an exhaust module of an MH- 60R Sea Hawk aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
MILITARY: Stafford native serves aboard USS Harry S. Truman
