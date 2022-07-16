 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILITARY>> USS Ronald Reagan, USNS Big Horn conduct fueling-at-sea

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Justice Chomupkone from Fredericksburg, stationed aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, uses a sound-powered phone to communicate to the bridge before a fueling-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo–Pacific region.

