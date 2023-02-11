Miss/Ms. Spotsylvania Regency crowns titles

New Regency Queens were crowned in November for the 21st annual Miss/Ms. Spotsylvania Regency pageant. Local ladies competed at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library for the 2023 titles. The charity pageant benefited Squishy Face Crew of Virginia; guests and contestants donated pet food, supplies and treats to the nonprofit organization. Categories of competition included interview, photo, fashion modeling and beauty gown.

Title winners include Aviana Brown (Tiny), Gianna Shelton (Little), Kallie O’Connor (Junior), Bridget Johnson (Teen), Camryn Ziegler (Teen Miss), Megan Longo (Miss), Stephanie Burton (Ms.), Stephanie Morris (Sweetheart), Anisley Shomo (Sweetheart) and Shauna Houslin (Ambassador). Regency Queens will spend their year volunteering and participating in events and parades.

For more information, visit regencypageants.com.