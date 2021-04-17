MLB Pitch, Hit & Run and Junior Home Run Derby to make a comeback

After a year off, Major League Baseball’s youth baseball and softball skills events are coming back to the Fredericksburg area and ball fields across the nation.

Area boys and girls are invited to participate in the free Pitch, Hit & Run and Junior Home Run Derby on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunshine Ballpark, 1200 Wicklow Drive, off Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.

Players may come anytime during the day and take part in one or both competitions. COVID precautions will be taken.

For Pitch, Hit & Run, players ages 7–14 are divided into four age groups to test their baseball or softball skills. Age group winners may earn the chance to compete at Washington Nationals Park and ultimately at the MLB World Series.

For general information, go to PitchHitRun.com. Parents should register their players online at pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2011198.

The Junior Home Run Derby is open to boys and girls 12U and 14U. For more information, go to JrHRD.com; or to register, go to jrhrd2021.leagueapps.com/events/2016040.

These free events are sponsored by Sunshine Ballpark, Germanna Community College and the Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg. More information is available by emailing jimtoler4@yahoo.com.