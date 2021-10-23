MOMS CLUB: Planting for pollinators

A group of local mothers and children worked hard to create a butterfly and pollinator garden at Patawomack Park in Stafford County.

Moms Club of Stafford is a local branch of Moms Club International and is focused on supporting mothers throughout their parenting journey. Part of that journey is making sure they give back to their local community.

On a recent Friday, they dug, placed, planted, seeded and mulched a garden plot. The group’s president said, “We created this garden with the intention of benefiting those in the community with a place for education about nature, as well as visual stimulation. We are hoping the seeds and bulbs will sprout and bloom come spring and will create a beautiful space for people as well as butterflies, bees and other animals.”

As time goes on, the club will add more plants and signs to identify them so everyone can learn more about nature.

Moms Club of Stafford would like to thank Meadows Farms & Nursery for its support and Stafford Parks and Recreation for assisting in the creation of the plot.