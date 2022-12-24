Montpelier Hunt Races chairman retires

On Dec. 31, Charlie Seilheimer will step down as chairman of the Montpelier Hunt Races, a position he has held for 25 years. Under his leadership, the Montpelier Hunt Races have grown to an annual event, consistently drawing about 18,000 people to the racecourse at James Madison’s Montpelier and generating significant funds to support the historic site and lifelong home of the fourth president.

“It’s been both a challenge and a delight,” Seilheimer states, “but now the time is right to pass the leadership on to a new generation.”

The duPont family purchased Montpelier in 1901, and Marion duPont Scott started the races in 1934. She generously invited the public to attend and underwrote the entire cost herself. At her death in 1983, her niece, Jean McConnell Sheehan, offered to cover costs as the races transitioned to a paying event. The local Orange community’s enthusiasm for the event helped it grow and eventually to become a fundraiser for Montpelier. When Seilheimer took the reins in 1997, the races had been through some growing pains and some trials, and he was tasked with energizing a new board of directors and making the races financially viable.

Seilheimer was passionate about including the local community in the race leadership. Community organizations pitched in and became valued partners. The Paddock Party, the kick-off event on Friday before the races, was reimagined and moved to the tents on the racecourse. And during this time Montpelier itself was exploring the idea of removing the duPont additions to the house and returning it to the house James and Dolley Madison would have known. “One year, during the renovation, we had to run the races without the use of the main entrance to Montpelier, Center Road, as it was being totally reengineered. That was a challenge to bring in thousands of spectators on two small gravel side roads, but we pulled it off!” Seilheimer reminisces. The public loves watching a sporting event on “James Madison’s front lawn,” and the horsemen love racing on the well-maintained, “duPont turf.”

Bill Gallo, director of racing for the National Steeplechase Association remarks, “As the long-standing race chairman for the Montpelier Hunt Races, Charlie and I worked closely at creating and improving the annual racing card. Over that period Montpelier has advanced as a race meet and improved with escalating purses and superb racing conditions, which has been greatly appreciated by the NSA horsemen. For several years Charlie also served on the NSA Board of Directors and helped guide our sport forward in a positive manner. He has made a great contribution to steeplechasing in America, and we at the NSA are most grateful.”

“There are lots of improvements that we have made to the way the races are run, and there are a lot of technical improvements that will be implemented in the near future, particularly in ticketing. We have come a long way in developing the racecourse and the infrastructure, and we have a very loyal, established customer base. I’m confident that the races are well placed to continue and succeed. I am very pleased to announce that David Perdue will be stepping in as chairman, and I am confident that he is the right person to take the races forward. Perdue is a fox hunter and horseman who lives on a beautiful farm near Montpelier. He is an accomplished executive who is committed not only to equestrian pursuits but also to the preservation of Orange’s rural lifestyle and Madison’s legacy.

Perdue looks forward to welcoming the public to the 88th running of the Montpelier Steeplechase Races on Nov. 4, 2023.