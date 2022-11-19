Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion CyberPatriot teams excel in first round of competition

After the first round of CyberPatriot competition in October, the Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Scarlet team led by Aily Barrera finished 31st, the Gold Team led by Brayden Greenfield 39th, and the Green Team led by Angie Barrera 84th out of more than 800 teams in the All Services Division. This put them in second, third and sixth place, respectively, in the state of Virginia among all JROTC teams.