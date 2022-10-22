Mountain View High School's Barrera named most outstanding cadet in region

In September, Mountain View High School was named a Naval Honor School for the fourth consecutive year, 2021–22. Even more impressive, Wildcat Battalion Commander Cadet Capt. Aily Barrera was awarded the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement as the most outstanding cadet among all 54 high schools that comprise Region One of the Marine Corps JROTC program.

Barrera helped the Wildcat Battalion drill team win first place in five of the seven drill meets she has competed in. Personally, 15 of the 17 drill elements she was part of (academic, inspection, unarmed regulation platoon and commander of the unarmed exhibition platoon) had top three finishes with eight of them being first place. Barrera led her unarmed exhibition drill platoon to a second place finish at the MCJROTC Drill National Championships and also finished second overall in the unarmed knockout finals.

Barrera was also part of the CyberPatriot Team where she has helped lead the Wildcat Battalion to great finishes in each of the last three years. This year her team finished 11th among all MCJROTC teams in the Platinum Tier and second in the state of Virginia out of all JROTC teams. Personally, she was a Top 10 finisher in the JROTC Virtual Cyber Summer Challenge CyberStart, had a Naval Horizons submission deemed a “High Honor Essay,” and completed the MCJROTC Cyber/STEM Virtual Summer Camp, receiving three college credits for passing the IT Fundamentals Pro Exam.

Barrera has been on the principal’s list every year of high school, is in the top 10% of the senior class as a partial International Baccalaureate student, and is a member of National Honor Society. Barrera has passed the Marine Corps’ Initial Strength Test on every occasion over the past three years that is required for poolees before they can ship to Marine Corps Boot Camp. Additionally, she has participated in several unit community service events, totaling more than 100 hours.

Barrera exemplifies what is expected of a MCJROTC cadet. She sets the example in everything she does. She is respected not only by her fellow cadets but by all who come into contact with her, especially teachers. Barrera plans to study computer science and specialize in either cyber or homeland security at a service academy or Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida as an ROTC cadet.