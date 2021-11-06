National DECA president visits King George High School chapter for initiation

O’Brian Martin, national DECA president, was the guest speaker at the King George High School DECA chapter’s initiation of members and installation of officers. Martin shared his passion for DECA and encouraged all members to take advantage of everything that DECA has to offer, including competitions, conferences and networking with members from around the state and country.

KGHS Principal Jesse Boyd initiated the members, and Superintendent Robert Benson installed the officers, including President Natalie Pelto, Vice President of Leadership Rex Wang, Vice President of Career Development Andrew Warder, Vice President of Finance Tyler Truslow, Vice President of Hospitality Kathryn Bennett, Vice President of Marketing Adriana Minero, and Fox Stox managers Alina Puentes, Linsey Spillman and Samantha Tipton.

District 19 President Alina Puentes of KGHS and Vice President of Leadership for the State Action Team Troy Spillman of KGHS also spoke. Advisers Dee Strauss and A.J. Addison hosted lunch for all the officers, providing them time to connect with Martin in a one on one setting.