Neighbors collect coats for the homeless

Regency at Chancellorsville residents Jullian and Jo Grante organized the community’s 10th annual winter weather coat drive. On Dec. 19, neighbors in the retirement community collected 102 new and lightly worn coats and jackets, 12 sweaters, 10 hats and 15 pairs of gloves were donated for those in need. This year’s winter weather coat drive was one of the community’s most generous and successful collections.