Regency at Chancellorsville residents Jullian and Jo Grante organized the community’s 10th annual winter weather coat drive. On Dec. 19, neighbors in the retirement community collected 102 new and lightly worn coats and jackets, 12 sweaters, 10 hats and 15 pairs of gloves were donated for those in need. This year’s winter weather coat drive was one of the community’s most generous and successful collections.
Neighbors collect coats for the homeless
Related to this story
Most Popular
MASSAPONAX HIGH SCHOOL
W!SE FINANCIAL LITERACY TEST AWARDS
Volunteers needed
The Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office recently held its inaugural Shop with a Cop for Seniors program.
Members of Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc. recently concluded their annual food drive to benefit the Wilderness Food Pantry.
Chancellor Lions Club recognized the winners of its Bras for the Cause design contest at a recent dinner meeting.
JROTC CHCORI Battalion, which includes students from Chancellor, Courtland and Riverbend high schools, recently hosted its fall chess tournament.
Chief Brian Layton of the Fredericksburg City Police Department was the distinguished speaker at the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club meeting in October.
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will host its second annual Turkeys & Toys distribution as a drive-through event on Saturday in the parking lot of Virginia Credit Union Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Louisa County Resource Council receives donation from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s The Power of Change
Louisa County Resource Council has received $3,000 from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative's The Power of Change for its new Wheels for Work program.