 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Neighbors collect coats for the homeless

  • 0

Regency at Chancellorsville residents Jullian and Jo Grante organized the community’s 10th annual winter weather coat drive. On Dec. 19, neighbors in the retirement community collected 102 new and lightly worn coats and jackets, 12 sweaters, 10 hats and 15 pairs of gloves were donated for those in need. This year’s winter weather coat drive was one of the community’s most generous and successful collections.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert