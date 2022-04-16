NEIGHBORS: Couples issue challenge in successful community fundraiser

During COVID restrictions in March 2021, six Virginia Heritage neighbors got together via driveway happy hour. Their discussion turned toward concern for those in our area who were experiencing difficulties, and the group approached their community management company about launching a Virginia Heritage Charity Challenge.

The couples chose the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and the ALICE program run by the United Way, and they set a goal to raise $45,000 in nine months from individuals who live in Virginia Heritage. The neighbors were amazed to raise $48,883, exceeding their goal by $3,883.

Neighbors Ron and Peggy Lunardini, Vicki and Jim Lewis, and Sandy and Larry Junkins are pictured left to right.