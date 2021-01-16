NEIGHBORS: Creativity strengthens bonds of friendship

Pat and Roger Caron have been neighborly with Ed and Mary Anne for a few years, but in April, they became friends.

When life changed in March, Mary Anne, Ed, Roger and Pat got creative. The neighbors started with back deck socializing (30 feet away), got brave with patio gatherings (6 to 7 feet away), then moved to their driveways. Now that it’s cold, they enjoy a mutual window social hour, thanks to Mary Anne’s creativity.

In an email, Pat writes, “We now have a ‘bond’ with our lovely neighbors, Ed and Mary Anne, and have created crazy 2020 memories.”

Pat reminds everyone “if there is a will, there is a way” and encourages others to reach out to their community or neighbors if help is needed with Zoom or Facetime—or if you just need help.