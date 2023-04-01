Residents of south Stafford and Fredericksburg can recycle electrical and electronic waste without going to the main landfill site at Eskimo Hill now. The new site at the Belman Road center takes all electrical and electronic equipment with the exception of TVs and CRT monitors. TVs and CRT monitors cannot be recycled by this program, but Staples and Best Buy have programs for these items. Lions Club International covered 75% of the shed cost, and Stafford Middle School Leos raised the remainder in donations. The Aquia Evening Lions sponsor the Stafford Middle School Leos. Lion Leo adviser Leanne Cannon and Lion Sally Kenavan were on hand for the delivery. Kenavan made the first donation of an iPad to the shed and before the shed was finished, residents began dropping off items. The Leos will schedule a date to paint the shed in the school colors blue and white.