This week was a good one for stargazing. David Abbou took photos of Comet Neowise from the Park Ridge Elementary School field and photos of the moon and Venus from his home in Stafford County.
Comet Neowise won’t make a return trip for thousands of years, but if you aren’t ready to leave the night sky just yet, the Southern Delta-Aquariids are expected to peak on Monday. The best time to watch should be between 12:20 a.m. and dawn.
