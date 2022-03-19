 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARKING BLACK HISTORY MONTH

North Stafford High School hosts annual Black History Month Celebration

  • 0

On Feb. 26, North Stafford High School hosted its fourth annual Black History Month Celebration.

Traditionally, the event is divided into two segments. The first portion exposes people within the community to local Black-owned businesses through a vendor expo. This year’s vendor expo featured more than 20 local small businesses and more than 10 nonprofits. The second segment is a ceremony, featuring multiple demonstrations, performances and speakers who engage and educate attendees. This year’s celebration did not deviate, nor did it disappoint.

The event theme, Black Health and Wellness, was adopted from the national theme for Black History Month to highlight the many changes Black health and wellness professionals endured as a result of the pandemic. The North Stafford Black History Month Committee was aware that change, innovation and evolution are familiar words to the majority, as many had to adapt to the unpredictable status of COVID-19 protocols. However, they recognize that change is not an inherently malicious term. Throughout history, it was change that allowed Black people and their ancestors to prosper and distinguish themselves from one another.

People are also reading…

The intense collaboration and dedication of BHMC committee members, student leaders and administrators yielded a celebration that acknowledged the contributions of Black health professionals and the significance of nontraditional health and wellness practitioners.

The ceremony portion of this year’s celebration featured musical performances by students, a traditional African attire fashion show organized by North Stafford’s African Student Association and a step performance by North Stafford’s step team, Wolverine Thunder. It also featured musical performances by a local couple and an empowering message delivered by keynote speaker Angela Kerri.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friends of Dragon Run readies for paddle trips

Friends of Dragon Run readies for paddle trips

This year’s spring paddle season will begin April 15 and end May 16. Trips will be conducted every day except Wednesdays, which are reserved for group paddles. Each trip will accommodate eight guests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert