North Stafford High School hosts annual Black History Month Celebration

On Feb. 26, North Stafford High School hosted its fourth annual Black History Month Celebration.

Traditionally, the event is divided into two segments. The first portion exposes people within the community to local Black-owned businesses through a vendor expo. This year’s vendor expo featured more than 20 local small businesses and more than 10 nonprofits. The second segment is a ceremony, featuring multiple demonstrations, performances and speakers who engage and educate attendees. This year’s celebration did not deviate, nor did it disappoint.

The event theme, Black Health and Wellness, was adopted from the national theme for Black History Month to highlight the many changes Black health and wellness professionals endured as a result of the pandemic. The North Stafford Black History Month Committee was aware that change, innovation and evolution are familiar words to the majority, as many had to adapt to the unpredictable status of COVID-19 protocols. However, they recognize that change is not an inherently malicious term. Throughout history, it was change that allowed Black people and their ancestors to prosper and distinguish themselves from one another.

The intense collaboration and dedication of BHMC committee members, student leaders and administrators yielded a celebration that acknowledged the contributions of Black health professionals and the significance of nontraditional health and wellness practitioners.

The ceremony portion of this year’s celebration featured musical performances by students, a traditional African attire fashion show organized by North Stafford’s African Student Association and a step performance by North Stafford’s step team, Wolverine Thunder. It also featured musical performances by a local couple and an empowering message delivered by keynote speaker Angela Kerri.