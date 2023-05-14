The North Stafford Rotary filled more than 75 purses for an organization that works with Empowerhouse. The purses will be given to newcomers who find themselves in need of help due to domestic violence or physical or social abuse. The purses are filled with toiletries and other necessities that someone who has been uprooted may need. Members of the North Stafford Rotary are pictured with Crystal Vesels, director of Unmasked, a charity that hopes to rebuild the connections that are necessary to realize self-worth and regain confidence, and a table filled with purses ready to be distributed.