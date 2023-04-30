The North Stafford Rotary Club said goodbye to Mike and Denise Vrabel as they move to Florida. Mike is one of the founders of the North Stafford Rotary Club, and the members will miss him and his wife. Rotarians presented the couple with souvenirs and wished them well.
North Stafford Rotary Club says goodbye to founding member
