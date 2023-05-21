Ann Iwancio, representing the Warrior Canine Connection, recently spoke at the North Stafford Rotary Club meeting. Warrior Canine Connection trains dogs until they are fit to be support dogs for veterans or until the dog is dismissed because it lacks the necessary temperament for the job.
As a dog trainer and lead for the NOVA training region, Iwancio is responsible for the Mission Base Trauma Recovery sessions, Puppy Parenting Classes, Veterans Court, and any recruitment and informational events.
For more information, you can reach the Warrior Canine Connection at 301/260-1111.