Andrea Hornung, pictured right, was inducted as the president of the North Stafford Rotary Club by Sheila Brennan, the district governor. Brennan spoke afterward about the necessity of our staying close to one another to keep the club strong and the importance of learning from those who went before us. Hornung said that it was one of her top priorities. She also hopes to increase club membership during her year of service.
NORTH STAFFORD ROTARY INDUCTS NEW PRESIDENT
