Northern Neck chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists will offer training course online beginning Aug. 3

The Northern Neck chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists will begin its 2021 basic training course Aug. 3 and continue for 16 weeks.
The course will be offered virtually, using a combination of Google Classroom to present content and Zoom for weekly class meetings, on Tuesdays from 6:30–9 p.m. In addition, several field experiences will take place in the fall under COVID-19 protocols.
The cost of the program is $150, which includes first year chapter dues. Full and partial scholarships are available for tuition.
The basic training course provides an introductory overview of ecology, physical geography, climate and weather, botany, dendrology, entomology ornithology, ichthyology, herpetology, mammalogy and aquatic systems. A classwide project will focus on honing interpretation skills and telling stories of the Northern Neck’s environment in education and outreach programs.
“The master naturalist program has been one of the most satisfying experiences that I have had recently. I have always spent time outdoors, but I never knew how much I was missing until I took the master naturalist training class,” said founding chapter member Temple Moore. “Not only did I acquire knowledge and appreciation for the natural world but also met new friends with a common interest.”
The Virginia Master Naturalist program is a statewide corps of volunteers providing education, outreach and direct service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities.
After the initial training course, volunteers are certified and partner with local, state and regional organizations to provide skilled volunteer assistance.
A master naturalist might help gather data through camera trapping, bird and butterfly counts and acorn mast surveys; lead hikes and interpretive experiences; or help with maintenance, trash cleanups and invasive species removal. Partners in the area include Belle Isle State Park, the Rappahannock River National Wildlife Refuge, the Northern Neck Native Plant Society and Northern Neck Audubon, among others.
Once master naturalists are certified, they are expected to provide 40 hours of volunteer service and to continue their education with eight hours per year in order to remain certified. Chapter and statewide volunteer totals are tallied and published each year on the Virginia Master Naturalists website. Statewide hours as measured by the agency provided the equivalent of $4.25 million dollars in 2020 toward public organizations dedicated to the promotion and responsible use of the state’s natural resources.
Of the service commitment, current volunteer Lesley Newman said, “Since moving back to the Northern Neck, I wanted to be involved in the community. This program has given me valuable local knowledge and connected me with stewardship networks on our public lands. This direct service is very gratifying.”
The Virginia Master Naturalist program is open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status or any other basis protected by law. It is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. In 2021, the program formed a diversity and inclusion team to make programming more inclusive for diverse audiences across the state. Every chapter including the Northern Neck will have a designated volunteer responsible for implementing diversity and inclusion action items developed by the state committee.
In order to participate virtually, it is useful to have an internet connection for at least two to three hours per week that allows for streaming videos. It is possible to participate in the Zoom meetings from a telephone.
An informational meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the program, visit virginiamasternaturalist.org. To apply for the basic training course, start an application at bttr.im/oq3qz; or contact the registrar at registrarnnmnbtc21@gmail.com. Contact the registrar for Zoom links to the informational meetings.