Northern Neck chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists will offer training course online beginning Aug. 3

The Northern Neck chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists will begin its 2021 basic training course Aug. 3 and continue for 16 weeks.

The course will be offered virtually, using a combination of Google Classroom to present content and Zoom for weekly class meetings, on Tuesdays from 6:30–9 p.m. In addition, several field experiences will take place in the fall under COVID-19 protocols.

The cost of the program is $150, which includes first year chapter dues. Full and partial scholarships are available for tuition.

The basic training course provides an introductory overview of ecology, physical geography, climate and weather, botany, dendrology, entomology ornithology, ichthyology, herpetology, mammalogy and aquatic systems. A classwide project will focus on honing interpretation skills and telling stories of the Northern Neck’s environment in education and outreach programs.

“The master naturalist program has been one of the most satisfying experiences that I have had recently. I have always spent time outdoors, but I never knew how much I was missing until I took the master naturalist training class,” said founding chapter member Temple Moore. “Not only did I acquire knowledge and appreciation for the natural world but also met new friends with a common interest.”