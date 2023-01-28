 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northern Neck Insurance awards statewide community grants

MIKE ANTONIO

Northern Neck Insurance has awarded its community grants for 2022.

Locally, NNINS awarded a $5,000 grant to Healthy Families Rappahannock Area, which provides home visiting services to equip parents vulnerable to poor parenting behaviors, and low maternal and child health outcomes, with the support they need to develop safe and loving homes by reducing risk factors and building protective factors within the family. A grant in the amount of $1,250 was awarded to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library-Spotsylvania, a book gifting program that mails one book every month to registered children from the time they are born until they turn 5.

Addy’s Colors, which is dedicated to helping families affected by the loss of a child or dealing with a terminal illness, received the annual donation that comes from the Employees Charitable Giving Fund. NNINS President and CEO Peter Cammarata presented a check to Nina Fitchett, Becky Harris, Amanda Ashburn and Lauren Moye of Addy’s Colors.

Northern Neck Insurance’s next community grant cycle will open in the fall. Visit nnins.com/community for more information.

