Northern Neck Insurance awards statewide community grants

Locally, NNINS awarded a $5,000 grant to Healthy Families Rappahannock Area, which provides home visiting services to equip parents vulnerable to poor parenting behaviors, and low maternal and child health outcomes, with the support they need to develop safe and loving homes by reducing risk factors and building protective factors within the family. A grant in the amount of $1,250 was awarded to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library-Spotsylvania, a book gifting program that mails one book every month to registered children from the time they are born until they turn 5.