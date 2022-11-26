Northern Neck Master Naturalist chapter celebrates 15 years

During a 2006 birding walk, U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist Sandy Spencer noted participants’ lack of knowledge about the natural world. It was mentioned that there was a new Virginia program that might provide the education and training for citizens to become more informed about their natural environment. A call was made to Michelle Prysby who was, and still is, the director for the Master Naturalist Program in Virginia. A committee was formed, and a hard-working group of volunteers put together the necessary requirements for chapter approval. In 2007, the Northern Neck Master Naturalist chapter became official as one of the early Virginia chapters.

The Northern Neck Master Naturalists are volunteers who provide education, stewardship and citizen science to benefit natural areas and resources in the community. The first Northern Neck Master Naturalist class graduated 19 members in 2007, several of whom are still active including Temple Moore who was on that 2006 bird walk. Paula Boundy was elected as the first president and was recently reelected president for the upcoming year. Current chapter advisors are Tara Brent and Wendy Herdman of the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

In 2021, Northern Neck Master Naturalist volunteers logged 7,861 hours conducting stewardship activities such as monitoring water quality, leading “Walk on the Wild Side” hikes at Belle Isle State Park and presenting programs for youth. Volunteers contributed to at least 17 natural resource inventories, monitoring, and research studies, and collected data on pollinators, birds, invasive species and more. At the statewide level, the program is sponsored by seven state agencies, and on the local level, chapters partner with dozens of conservation and education organizations such as Girl Scouts, Native Plant Society, Audubon Society and local schools.

Virginians become new Virginia Master Naturalist volunteers through training and service. The process for becoming a certified Master Naturalist typically takes six to 12 months. A volunteer begins by completing a 40-hour basic training course offered by one of the local Master Naturalist chapters. An additional eight hours of continuing education and 40 hours of volunteer service are required to become certified or recertified. Karen Williams, class of 2019, states that “fellowship with like-minded individuals who enjoy the natural world is one of the most rewarding aspects of being a Master Naturalist.”

The Northern Neck chapter is conducting a new volunteer training class beginning in January 2023. Virginians who are curious about nature, enjoy the outdoors, and want to be part of natural resource management and conservation in Virginia are perfect candidates to become Virginia Master Naturalists. Paula Boundy adds, “Believe me, you will have fun during the field trip classes.” For more information visit northernneckvmn.org.