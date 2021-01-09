Northern Neck Patriotic Piecers honors Stafford County veteran

The Northern Neck Patriotic Piecers recently awarded a Quilt of Valor to Jeremy Dennis of Stafford County at the American Legion Post 117 in Reedville.

Dennis served in the Marine Corps from February 1999 to October 2015. He did two tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. Dennis is now a long-distance truck driver and frequently spends nights away from home, sleeping in his truck. The group hopes the quilt will help comfort him when he is away from home.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national nonprofit whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

The Northern Neck Patriotic Piecers, the local chapter in the Northern Neck, was started in March 2018 by two avid quilters and veterans. The chapter has 12 members and meets the third Friday of the month at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 39 School St., Reedville. If you are interested in joining, attend a meeting or email northernneckpatrioticpiecers.QOV@yahoo.com.

If you know of a service person or veteran who has been touched by war and would like to nominate them to receive a Quilt of Valor, visit QOVF.org. All quilts are handmade by local chapters of Quilts of Valor.