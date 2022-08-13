Northern Neck seeks public input on commemoration of U.S. 250th

Public input is being sought for planning the Northern Neck commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in 2026. An open house will be held on Tuesday, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at 150 Court Circle in Warsaw, the former Coggin Building. The public is invited to attend.

Information and ideas on themes and events will be gathered for inclusion in the planning process, which is guided by a steering committee. The Northern Neck 250 coalition includes representatives from tourism, education, economic development, museums and historic sites, local historical and cultural groups, and government agencies.

The goals of the group are to lay the groundwork for an inclusive, partnership-based commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary in the Northern Neck region and strengthen regional partnerships and build toward cohesive branding of the Northern Neck that will live on past the 250th celebrations.

For those interested in the discussion, but unable to attend the open house, there is an online form for public comment on the website, nnk250.us. For more information, call 804/333-1919.