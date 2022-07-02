 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association awards 2022 NNVGA Scholarships

The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association has announced the 2022 NNVGA scholarship winners.

Winners of the four-year scholarship program are Ashley Upshaw of West Point, Kelsey Moss of Callao and Makaia Haight of Mechanicsville.

Upshaw, awarded a $4,000 scholarship, graduated from King William High School in 2021 and is a sophomore at Virginia Tech. She is an agribusiness major and hopes to be an agricultural lender with the goal to eventually manage and expand her family’s farm.

Moss, awarded a $3,000 scholarship, graduated from Northumberland High School in 2020 and is a junior at Randolph–Macon College. Kelsey is majoring in economics and chemistry and would like to pursue a career as an agricultural policy writer or an agricultural chemist.

Haight, awarded a $1,000 scholarship, graduated from Atlee High School in June and will attend Virginia Tech to major in animal and poultry sciences with plans to pursue a career as a veterinarian.

Winners of the two-year scholarship program at $1,000 each are Henry Howard of Fredericksburg and Bryce Self of Warsaw.

Howard graduated from homeschool in December 2021 and currently attends Montana State University–Northern. He is an agricultural mechanics technology major and plans to pursue a career as an agricultural mechanic.

Self graduated from Rappahannock High School in 2021 and currently attends Virginia Tech. He is an applied agricultural management major in the two-year agricultural technology program. Self plans to return to the Northern Neck area after graduation and hopes to operate his own farm in the future.

The NNVGA is a producer group representing the vegetable industry in eastern Virginia. The organization sponsors educational activities for growers and other agricultural endeavors including the scholarship program to promote the industry in the region. For more information about the scholarship program or the NNVGA, call Virginia Cooperative Extension in Westmoreland County at 804/493-8924.

Ashley Upshaw

Kelsey Moss

Makaia Haight

Henry Howard

Bryce Self

