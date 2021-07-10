Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association awards agriculture scholarships

The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association has announced its 2021 NNVGA scholarship winners.

J.P. Maupin of Callao was awarded $4,000. Maupin graduated from Rappahannock High School in 2019 and is a junior at Virginia Tech. Maupin is majoring in agricultural sciences and plans to be an extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension or an agriculture educator after graduation.

Ashley Upshaw of West Point was awarded $3,500. Upshaw graduated from King William High School in June. She will attend Virginia Tech in the fall and plans to major in agribusiness. She hopes to be an agricultural lender and would like to eventually manage and expand her family’s farm.

Kelsey Moss of Callao was awarded $2,500. Moss graduated from Northumberland High School in 2020 and is a sophomore at Randolph–Macon College. Moss is majoring in accounting and economics and would like to pursue a career as an agricultural policy analyst or an agricultural lawyer.

The NNVGA is a producer group representing the vegetable industry in eastern Virginia. The organization sponsors educational activities for growers and other agricultural endeavors including this scholarship program to promote the industry in the region. For more information about this scholarship program or the NNVGA, call Virginia Cooperative Extension in Westmoreland County at 804/493-8924.