Noted professor addresses Mary Washington ElderStudy

Stephen Farnsworth, UMW professor of Political Science and International Affairs, returned to Mary Washington ElderStudy to share his thorough analysis of the 2020 presidential election. The presentation, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” proved to be a synthesis of a very complicated and highly unusual time in American politics.
In an oversimplification of this rich presentation, most notably regarding the “good news,” Farnsworth discussed the high voter turnout. Among registered voters, the 66.5 percent turnout was the best our country had seen in recent times. As good as this was, the United States still does not attract as high a percentage of voters as many other democracies.
The “bad news” portion was driven by the significant “misfires” among polling that received such prominent coverage prior to the election. Polling is difficult due to non-response to telephone polling plus a tendency to under-report the Republican vote.
The “ugly” side of this election focused on our country’s vast divide concerning key issues and continuing claims questioning the legitimacy of the election results. Farnsworth expects to see a continuation of the gridlock in our government. There are many lessons to be learned from this election, but Farnsworth is optimistic that our country is resilient and sees an impending generational change that will add a new dynamic to our future.
