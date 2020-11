The Wreaths Across America Mobile Educational Unit came to Fredericksburg thanks to the sponsorship of the Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR. Partnering also with Mission BBQ for location, a sunny day brought out many members and the public—all eager to hear about Wreaths Across America. Janie Cudworth, Pat Mitschelen, Ruth Anne Delaney, Regent Lynda Baer and Rachel McGrath are pictured at the exhibit.