NSWC Dahlgren Division continues laptop computer donation to local school district

When students use the right tools to succeed, they have an opportunity to shine. To make that happen, schools and education institutions provide stellar instruction and technology equipment. However, with limited funding and resources, many school districts across the U.S. rely on donations and external financial aid to meet student and faculty needs.
To assist in meeting those needs within the local community, senior leadership and personnel at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division work collaboratively with the surrounding school districts’ administrations on establishing and encouraging participation for STEM-focused initiatives.
In September, NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Stephen “Casey” Plew and personnel from the Chief Technology Office visited an elementary school in Fredericksburg to donate 10 laptop computers and carrying cases for educational use. The laptop computers were part of a surplus supply of STEM equipment at NSWCDD, originally supporting virtual STEM engagement at local schools during the global pandemic.
The computer donation marks the fourth contribution effort from NSWCDD. “We have an opportunity here to provide our community with the tools and equipment to enhance technology access in schools and encourage involvement,” said Plew. “We are part of an overall ecosystem, and we want to maintain a healthy one through these STEM-related initiatives.”
Through existing education partnership agreements (EPAs) with several local school districts, NSWCDD met with school officials from Colonial Beach, Westmoreland and King George on three separate occasions in August to supply 10 laptops and carrying cases to each district. The EPAs enable warfare centers like NSWCDD to collaboratively engage in STEM programs and donate repurposed equipment for educational use.
The computer donation in September was made possible through the established EPA with Fredericksburg City Public School System, which has been in place since May of 2016. Additionally, NSWCDD saw this as an opportunity to respond to bipartisan legislation introduced to Congress in May 2021 by U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman, Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria.
The continued collaboration with local school districts further drives the warfare center’s community outreach efforts and promotes opportunities for additional STEM educational programs.
“This is our community, and when we have opportunities to provide support in any capacity, we will do so,” stated Plew.