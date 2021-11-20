NSWC Dahlgren Division continues laptop computer donation to local school district

When students use the right tools to succeed, they have an opportunity to shine. To make that happen, schools and education institutions provide stellar instruction and technology equipment. However, with limited funding and resources, many school districts across the U.S. rely on donations and external financial aid to meet student and faculty needs.

To assist in meeting those needs within the local community, senior leadership and personnel at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division work collaboratively with the surrounding school districts’ administrations on establishing and encouraging participation for STEM-focused initiatives.

In September, NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Stephen “Casey” Plew and personnel from the Chief Technology Office visited an elementary school in Fredericksburg to donate 10 laptop computers and carrying cases for educational use. The laptop computers were part of a surplus supply of STEM equipment at NSWCDD, originally supporting virtual STEM engagement at local schools during the global pandemic.