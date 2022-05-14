NSWC Dahlgren Division employees support regional SeaPerch event

Employees at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division recently hosted underwater robotics teams from area schools at the YMCA in King George County. Student teams competed for three spots in the international SeaPerch competition.

Through SeaPerch, an international STEM program, elementary, middle and high school students build and learn about robots. “Every year, Dahlgren supports a regional competition. The top placing teams in our region qualify for the international competition, representing the area as a whole,” explained Luis Valcourt–Colon, a software engineer at NSWCDD and regional coordinator for SeaPerch.

Valcourt–Colon coordinated efforts between local schools and the volunteer-educators at NSWCDD. In addition to outreach, Valcourt–Colon organized ‘teach the teacher’-style sessions.

“It’s up to the specific school divisions to determine how they want to introduce SeaPerch,” explained NSWCDD Director of Academic Engagement for the Chief Technology Office Michael Clark. Some schools integrate SeaPerch into their classroom curricula so that students have time to work on their rovers during the day, while others introduce the program as an afterschool club. “Some schools really take ahold of it and run with it,” Clark noted with satisfaction. “One school has six teams here today.”

Teams were made up of two to four students who worked together with their school’s coach to design a unique rover. Competition fell into three parts: the obstacle course, the challenge or mission courses and the technical report. In the obstacle course, teams maneuvered their rovers through underwater hoops and back in under 10 minutes. The mission courses challenged teams to move objects from one underwater platform to another. Teams were scored based on how well their rovers performed in the courses as well as their technical presentations.

“These teams go through this R&D [research and development] phase of how they are going to put their rovers together, compete, then give a technical presentation,” said Clark. “What I love about it is this gives students an opportunity to speak in front of an audience about a technical subject which they are passionate about. That can be very difficult to incorporate into the standard school curriculum. It’s not unlike what Dahlgren employees do on the technical side. To think, there are sixth graders here doing that—it’s incredible.”

A team from Orange County High School placed first, and a team from Spotsylvania High School ranked second. A team from Collegiate School in Richmond landed in the third spot. All three teams now advance to international competition in June at the University of Maryland.

NSWCDD employees John Busic, Melissa Dudleson, Michael Clark, Luis Valcourt–Colon, Justin Deloatch, Tyler Ferro, Brandon Marine, Michael McClanahan, William David McDermott, Marie Zacarias Morro, Md Muyin, Joshua Reese, Alexa Thomas and Mark Wheeler assisted in the regional event.